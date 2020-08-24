Buckle Up For Life provides car seats, booster seats to families in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Buckle Up for Life, a national child safety restraint program created by Toyota and Cincinnati Children’s, are sharing child passenger safety education with Erlanger and Fort Mitchell.
Through the program, the cities have received 52 convertible car seats and 24 booster seats that will be given to families in need.
The families will then directed to either the Fort Mitchell or Erlanger Fire Department where they will be paired with a trained child restraint installation specialist.
The trained child restraint installation specialists will work closely with families and caregivers to educate them about all aspects of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.
Families in need will be matched with a certified child passenger safety technician to receive a free car seat and will learn how to install them properly.
“Many people are surprised to learn that three out of four car seats in the U.S. are installed incorrectly,” Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Adam Fuller said in a news release. “However, we know that many injuries and deaths are avoidable through the proper use of seat belts, child safety seats, and booster seats. That’s why the Buckle Up for Life program is so important.”
While this program is underway, Erlanger and Fort Mitchell police will offer a free car seat and booster seat to families and caregivers that, during a traffic stop, are found to have a child not properly restrained in an age-appropriate child safety seat.
Families and caregivers who want more information about obtaining a car seat or booster seat can call:
- Fort Mitchell Fire Department, 859-331-1267
- Erlanger Fire Department, 859-727-2488
