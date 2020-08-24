Cincinnati Nature Center unplugging kids with nature-based enrichment programs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Nature Center has designed new and innovative programs in a fun and nurturing outdoor environment for kids.
Director of Education Connie O’Conner said they hope these experiences will develop kids’ love for the outdoors.
“Hiking, playing games, exploring what’s under a log, dipping in a pond to see what lives there,” O’Conner said. “They’re going to be physical; they are going to be hands-on and they are going to be hopefully discovering the joy and aw of being outdoors.”
Kristi Masterson, director of operations and engagement, said this will give parents a resource to get their kids outdoors.
“We know parents are struggling during this time - to be a full-time mom, full-time worker, full-time father,” she explained. “This is hopefully a resource to them. They can get their kids out and they can provide some social benefits to the kids as well.”
The classes will help supplement some of the schools that will not be able to offer classes like gym or art.
“There is one class strictly for art: art in nature,” Masterson said. “We have another one where you can hike for your health, where you can complete all 20 miles of our trails and get a t-shirt for a gym class.”
Programs are scheduled for various times during the week.
You don’t have to be a member to join and the prices range from $30 to a little more than $200.
“We are hoping that they learn, and they reap the many benefits of being outside which is one of the safest places they can be,” O’Conner said.
