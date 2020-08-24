City of Middletown releases proposal to improve, extend bike paths

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A proposal from the City of Middletown and the Ohio Department of Transportation aims to improve and extend bike paths in the city.
The project would either add directional or shared lane marking on four roads in Middletown, according to the city’s press release.
The roads that could have these, according to Middletown, include:
- 1st Avenue, between Water Street and Verity Parkway
- S. Verity Parkway and Park Street, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
- 2nd Avenue, between Park Street and Verity Parkway
- And on the street west of Verity Parkway, between Girard Avenue and 2nd Avenue
For these improvements to be possible, the press release says parking spots along these roads will be removed:
- S. Verity Parkway, between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
- The southbound side of Park Street, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
- Eastbound side of 2nd Avenue, between Park Street and Verity Parkway
This proposal would also bring improvements to the 1.4-mile bike path along Verity Parkway between Lafayette Avenue and Girard Avenue.
These improvements proposed by the City of Middletown would include widening the bike path and update pavement markings and signage, according to the press release.
According to the city, the project would take place in the Main Street Commercial Historic District and the South Main Street District.
The proposed work in the historic districts would involve resurfacing and restriping to add the shared lane markings and directional bike lanes, the release states.
The existing bike path will have to be closed at times for these improvements to be made, the city said.
Signs will be posted along the path to alert people of the alternate routes while the improvements are being made.
The City of Middletown says the work should take around three months and is expected to begin in April 2021.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.