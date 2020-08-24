DHL Express hiring for 650 positions at CVG

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - DHL Express is recruiting for 600 new operations positions for its hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG), as well as 50 management positions.
The company said the recruitment is a result of the rise in shipment volumes due to the increase in online shopping during the pandemic.
The new jobs offer health benefits and tuition reimbursement, as well as allow for a variety of flexible work schedules.
Interested applicants can visit www.dhlcvg.jobs.
