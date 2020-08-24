Woman dead after Avondale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman is dead Monday night after a shooting in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was shot in Avondale sometime before 10 p.m.
A ShotSpotter alert reportedly registered 15 shots fired near the intersection of Burnett and Rockdale Avenues, police say.
The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by a private car. That car is currently being held as evidence, according to police.
Shortly after the woman arrived, police say a disorderly crowd comprising around 20 people showed up to the hospital and tried to force their way inside. At that point, a call was issued for additional police officers to assist with the crowd, resulting in a heavy police presence at the hospital entrance through 11 p.m.
