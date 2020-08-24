Elementary students adjusting to new routines, principal says

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The principal at an Adams County elementary says students are following the rules and guidelines during the first few days of school.
Students at North Adams Elementary have completed four days of class so far.
The school’s principal said classes have gone smoothly so far with students following district and state rules.
“Things have gone surprisingly well,” explained Principal Deidre Mills. “The beginning of the school year is all about teaching new routines anyway every year, but our routine is a little different due to the pandemic.”
One of those new routines is the school start time.
North Adams Elementary students now begin the school day at 9 a.m.
Another new routine is something the school calls “zombie arms out,” which helps with social distancing.
“We did that to have more space on the bus for social distancing,” Mills said.
Masks are also mandatory, but there are a few places students can take them off like at lunch and during recess.
Principal Mills said the students have been resilient and understanding of the new rules they need to follow.
“I think they’re so happy to be back, that’s why they’re so compliant and doing everything we’re asking them to do,” she explained.
Mills said she is confident the school can continue teaching in a safe manner as long as students keep up with the new routines.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.