Fatal pedestrian crash being investigated by OSHP

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is ongoing after a person died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle in Pierce Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Owen Turner, 25, of New Richmond, was hit by a vehicle when he walked onto SR-125 on Saturday, Aug. 22, OSHP said in a press release.
The release says Turner was talking in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic.
OSHP said the vehicle that hit Turner was being driven by Wade Shaffer, 29, of Amelia.
Turner was taken to the hospital by UC Air Care with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The day after he was hit, Turner died from his injuries, according to OSHP.
State police said this crash is still being investigated.
