Fatal pedestrian crash being investigated by OSHP

Fatal pedestrian crash being investigated by OSHP
The 29-year-old died from his injuries the day after he was hit, state police said. (Source: WTOC)
By Jared Goffinet | August 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 4:07 PM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is ongoing after a person died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle in Pierce Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Owen Turner, 25, of New Richmond, was hit by a vehicle when he walked onto SR-125 on Saturday, Aug. 22, OSHP said in a press release.

The release says Turner was talking in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic.

OSHP said the vehicle that hit Turner was being driven by Wade Shaffer, 29, of Amelia.

Turner was taken to the hospital by UC Air Care with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The day after he was hit, Turner died from his injuries, according to OSHP.

State police said this crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.