A few GOP lawmakers call for DeWine to be impeached

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - State Representative John Becker, R-Union Township, Clermont County, announced Monday he has drafted 10 articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine and is asking all 98 of his House colleagues to join him “in ending the madness.”
He said in a news release he is the main sponsor of legislation that is co-sponsored by two other local lawmakers, Candice Keller R-Middletown, and Paul Zeltwanger, R-Mason.
Becker is asking voters to contact their state representative via ImpeachDeWine.com, which has sample language for constituents to send them requesting they sign onto the legislation as co-sponsors, or at OhioHouse.gov.
Articles of impeachment cannot be vetoed. The Ohio House of Representatives has the sole power to begin impeachment proceedings, but it requires a majority vote, according to the Ohio Constitution. The Ohio Senate would hold a trial, and two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote to convict the governor to impeach him.
Becker said in a news release Monday the General Assembly has attempted to work with DeWine, but he has vetoed “reasonable legislation” related to the state’s coronavirus response such Senate Bill 55 (lower fines for people caught breaking health department orders) and threatened to veto:
- Senate Bill 1 (making it more difficult for the governor to issue health orders during the pandemic).
- House Bill 618 (limiting the authority of the governor and health director to issue certain orders related to the spread of contagious diseases).
Becker alleges in his news release DeWine has violated the Ohio and United States Constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio Revised Code.
“Among his abuses of power, he meddled in the conduct of a presidential primary election and arbitrarily closed certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open,” the release states.
We sent a copy of Becker’s news release to DeWine’s spokesman for comment.
“Gov. DeWine is focused on saving lives during the pandemic,” Dan Tierney said in response. “He is also focused on helping our economy and getting Ohioans back to work. He is not focused on this resolution.”
In June, an overwhelming majority of voters, 75 - 19 percent, said they approve of the job DeWine is doing, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.
That marks a spike of 31 percentage points since July of 2019, when DeWine had a 44 - 33 percent job approval rating. It’s also an all-time high for any Ohio governor in all of Quinnipiac University’s polls of registered voters since 2007.
DeWine received a very high approval rating among all partisan groups. His approval among his fellow Republicans is 76 percent, among independents it’s 74 percent, and among Democrats it’s 81 percent
He also received high marks for his handling of the response to the coronavirus, the poll found: Voters approve 77 - 20 percent.
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken released a statement Monday distancing the party from the impeachment effort and condemning it.
“It is despicable that anyone who considers themself to be conservative would make an attempt to impeach Governor DeWine. In a time of harsh political division, and an important election year, Republicans should be united.
“Ohio and the world have witnessed an unprecedented global pandemic - one that Governor DeWine has done a great job at leading us through. The attack by John Becker and his allies is a baseless, feeble attempt at creating attention for themselves, and it shifts the focus away from what should be the top priority for real Republicans: re-electing President Trump.”
