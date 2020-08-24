Footbridge being built in Northside providing a safe walk to school

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - Northside Greenspace Inc. announced the construction of a low footbridge in Parker Woods Nature Preserve on the path between the Haight Avenue entrance of Parker Woods and Parker Woods Montessori School.
“Through the years, a surprisingly durable Jazzercise steps have served as stepping-stones over a small creek crossing the most direct path from the Haight Avenue park entrance to the school,” Greg Torres, president of Northside Greenspace Inc., said in a news release. “Replacing those plastic steps will be a low, wooden walkway or boardwalk. The new boardwalk will be easier and safer for all, including families walking to school, and classes using the forest as a learning resource.”
Construction of the bridge began on Monday.
Several groups came together to accomplish the trail improvement.
Donations of material and hardware were provided by Cincinnati Parks.
“Northside Greenspace is a not-for-profit dedicated to the preservation, maintenance, and improvement of Northside’s wonderful forests,” Torres said. “We will continue to promote trail improvements and habitat restoration work providing the Northside community, especially children, with well-restored, easily accessed, green spaces and resources for life-enriching experiences.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.