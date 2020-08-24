Former mail carrier sentenced to 2 years probation for selling cocaine from USPS vehicle

Former mail carrier sentenced to 2 years probation for selling cocaine from USPS vehicle
Darcy Spangler at her sentencing (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | August 24, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 4:02 PM

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Ashtabula-area mail carrier who pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine from her work vehicle was sentenced on Monday morning.

Darcy Spangler avoided jail time when an Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced her to two years of probation.

Ashtabula mail carrier sentenced for selling cocaine from her work vehicle along route https://bit.ly/3huG0SI

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, August 24, 2020

Investigators arrested the 53-year-old woman in December after it was discovered that she was selling drugs from her work vehicle along her mail route in Ashtabula.

Spangler said she was thankful after being arrested because it forced her to confront issues of addiction and alcoholism.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding Spangler’s arrest:

“The vast majority of the U.S. Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals, working around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail. Unfortunately, a few of them decide to abuse that trust and engage in criminal activity. When they do, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will work with our law enforcement partners, such as the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, in identifying and investigating those employees and seek their prosecution and removal from the Postal Service.”
U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour

Trafficking cocaine is a fourth-degree felony, according to the Ashtabula County judge.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.