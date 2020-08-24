Holy Cross closed Monday after student tests positive for COVID-19

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Holy Cross District High School will be closed on Monday after a student tested positive for coronavirus, the Diocese of Covington said.
According to the Diocese of Covington, it’s an isolated case.
The high school will have a non-traditional instruction day on Tuesday so the school can be sanitized. The staff will also review seating charts, begin contact tracing and determine next steps to protect the health of teachers, students and families, the diocese said.
“Be assured that we are working with the Northern Kentucky Health Department on this and all COVID-19 related situations and will follow their guidance,” the diocese said in a statement.
