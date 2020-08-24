Hot and Humid then Wet and Sultry Tropical Weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Other than the slight chance of a showers tomorrow afternoon and evening in the northeast corner of the FOX19 NOW viewing area the weather will be dry until Thursday.
The dry weather will also be hot and humid with low 90s for high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will likely be in the upper 80s because of frequent showers and cloud cover.
Tropical Storm will die out over southern and Central Texas. Remnant energy from Marco will give Hurricane Laura a boost and she will head north from landfall around Lake Charles, LA through Arkansas and across central Kentucky. We will be close enough to get rain Thursday into Saturday from the tropical systems.
This week will be humid but become very humid and oppressive Thursday and Friday with the moist tropical air brought northward by Hurricane Laura.
