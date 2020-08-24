Location where winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NKY revealed

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Lottery officials revealed the location in Northern Kentucky where a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold on Friday, Aug. 21.
The winning ticket was sold that day at the Marathon gas station at 7811 Dixie Highway, Kentucky lottery officials said.
The winning numbers were 11-15-31-42-63, with a Mega Ball number of 14.
Officials said the customer matched five white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball number.
If the ticket holder matched the mega ball number, that customer would have won $49 million, according to officials.
So far, no winner has come forward with the ticket.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, lottery officials stated.
