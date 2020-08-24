Middletown school board votes to reinstate fall extracurricular activities

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown City School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to reinstate all extracurricular and campus activities, according to a district release Monday night.
Starting tomorrow, the district says, fall sports and marching band will resume normal practices and competitions.
The reinstatement covers fall, winter and spring athletics and campus activities.
The district will require parents to sign an assumption of risk and waiver of liability related to communicable diseases and COVID-19.
“I’m excited for our student athletes to have the opportunity to do what they love. I encourage everyone to be safe,” MCSD Board of Education President Chris Urso said.
On July 30, the school district announced the suspension of all fall extracurricular activities and campus activities, such as athletics and band.
The district announced Aug. 14 it was partially lifting the suspension of fall extracurricular and campus activities after Butler County’s COVID-19 data began to improve according to Ohio Department of Health data. The fall athletic season, including marching band, remained suspended at that time.
The district began its fall semester with fully remote learning on Aug. 17. It will continue with that plan, according to the district’s release Monday.
