More than 50 students at Lebanon schools now quarantined after newly reported COVID cases

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Five students at Lebanon City Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to District Superintendent Todd Yohey.
The number of students in quarantine is now at 52, according to Yohey.
The district has 5,554 total students, according to website Public School Review.
Yohey adds none of the students contracted the virus at the school and that the quarantined students are doing so from exposures both at the school and outside the school.
Speaking of the first two cases, Yohey told FOX19 NOW last week a communication breakdown occurred where the Warren County Health Department did not inform those who tested positive to isolate at home.
“There simply cannot be a breakdown of this type of communication,” he said. “It increases the risk to our students.”
Yohey offered no further information about the three additional cases.
Classes began at Lebanon City Schools Aug. 17. The district’s reopening plan includes both an in-person and virtual option.
Yohey says the district will continue in-person classes, having told parents prior to last Friday’s enrollment deadline “the only zero risk option was to enroll in option 2, the online option.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.