Mt. Washington apartment fire displaces 2 families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fire displaced two families from their Mt. Washington apartment building early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Flames broke out in the 1800 block of Sutton Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they said the blaze had spread to two separate but adjacent balconies on the top floor.
Two units evacuated as the fire spread to roof, and the the entire building was cleared out.
Firefighters had to fight flames from the roof.
All residents except those who live in the units that burned can go back, fire officials said.
The cause remains under investigation.
Damage was set at $25,000.
The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.
