New pandemic license to allow providers to care for school-age children during school day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine a new temporary program to ensure that students learning remotely have a safe place to go during their normal school day if their parents must go to work.
“With more than 30% of school districts opting for remote and hybrid models of learning for the start of the school year – including many of Ohio’s largest school districts – working families need safe options for their child’s care during the school day,” DeWine said in a news release.
Beginning Aug. 25, child care providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) may care for school-age children who are learning remotely during the school day.
These providers will receive funding to cover the cost of care for economically eligible children.
ODJFS will additionally launch a new license, called the Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license, to ensure children have safe places to go when they are not learning in school.
“The safety of children is our number one priority,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said in a news release. “The new Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license will ensure that our children are cared for in safe, clean facilities by qualified staff, while also reducing the regulations that organizations have to abide by to become licensed.”
ODJFS will waive the registration fee for Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care providers.
For more information, visit this website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.