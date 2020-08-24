NKY woman indicted with concealing death of newborn found in plastic bag

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Grant County woman has been indicted in connection with the death of her newborn baby.
Pamela Davis, 24, faces charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.
The baby’s cause of death has been ruled as undetermined by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner says there are no signs of a struggle or trauma and they can not determine if the baby was born stillborn or alive.
The Grant County Sheriff’s office said previously investigators didn’t know how the baby died, but emergency crews were called to the woman’s home on Vallandingham Road on Feb. 17 for medical help.
Court documents say when first responders got to Davis’s house, they found her soaked in blood and with blood on the floor. She allegedly told them she had been bleeding for more than 12 hours.
Davis was at the hospital when staff called authorities and said that she came in with severe trauma that showed she either had been raped or had given birth, according to the documents.
Deputies say Davis initially refused to tell them what had happened but later admitted she’d given birth.
She told deputies the baby’s remains were in a plastic bag under a pile of clothes in the laundry room of her home.
Davis had to have surgery. The doctor who performed the procedure told Grant County deputies that the surgery showed Davis had given birth.
Davis spent nearly two weeks at the Grant County Detention Center in July before she was released on house arrest and a surety bond.
