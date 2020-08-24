Norwood police release dash-cam footage of pursuit involving dirt bike

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Dash camera video released by the Norwood Police Department shows how a police pursuit involving a dirt bike unfolded.
According to Norwood police, the chase started around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on Edmondson Road near the Interstate-71 South entrance ramp.
A Norwood officer says he spotted a man, now identified as Jeremy Perkins, 33, pushing a dirt bike along the road. The officer said he decided to stop to talk to Perkins.
“He got out and began talking to the person, and after I don’t know, 20 seconds or so, the person [Perkins] jumped on the bike and sped off down the off ramp,” Norwood Police Lt. Ron Murphy said.
As soon as the officer got back into his patrol car to follow Perkins, the dash camera video shows another vehicle pulling out in front of the officer. Murphy says they do not believe that was a coincidence.
“We believe that it was a pair of people, and that subject was running interference for the guy on the bike,” Murphy said.
The officer, per a police report, continued following Perkins onto the highway and then off an exit ramp. The dash camera video shows Perkins running red lights.
Police reports indicate Perkins was going about 50 mph and almost lost control of the bike several times.
“Luckily it was that time of the night, there was nobody on the roadway,” Murphy said. “Very safe pursuit, as safe as they can go, and there were no innocent people that were put in any danger.”
The chase came to an abrupt stop only minutes after it started, when police say Perkins took a turn onto Torrence Lane. In the dash camera video, Perkins is seen crashing into a chain and is thrown off the bike.
Police say first responders worked on Perkins at the scene until he was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Murphy says they have a hunch there is more to the story.
“We believe the bike was stolen,” Murphy said. “It’s yet to be determined because sometimes people, they might not even know something’s gone.”
Perkins was released from the hospital and is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Police say Perkins had drugs on him when he crashed and has two felony warrants for drug charges.
Court records show Perkins has a lengthy criminal record that includes burglary and breaking and entering charges.
Police say they are working on identifying the driver of the other car involved and believe more charges could be coming.
