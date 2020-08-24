Police release video of suspect accused of assaulting Walmart employee

WEST CHESTER Twp., Ohio (FOX19) - Police hope you can help them identify a suspect they say was caught on video assaulting a Walmart employee.
Around 8:30 a.m. on July 17, Wester Chester Police say the unidentified suspect was trying to leave the Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road with $60 in stolen items.
An employee tried stopping the suspect from leaving, but the person managed to get outside and ran to their car.
Police said the suspect got to his vehicle, removed the license plate, and drove away.
In the video below, you can the suspect leaving the parking lot in what police said was a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information on this suspect should call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
