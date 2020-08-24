Pop up afternoon chances of thunderstorms on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a return to the upper 80′s the next few days, with just a few pop up chances.
A weak upper disturbance, Monday afternoon will give us a chance for some rain and thunder during the afternoon. Afternoon high temps will climb into the upper 80′s.
By Monday evening, any showers will dissipate leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight into Tuesday.
The heat is on for Tuesday and Wednesday with a pop up chance Tuesday afternoon, and highs in the low 90′s by Wednesday with sunshine.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Marco will make landfall this evening in Louisianan, and then we watch Laura as she will become a hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.
Laura looks to become a category 2 hurricane with wind speed of 105 mph making landfall late Wednesday evening near the same areas Marco made landfall.
By Thursday night and Friday the remnants of “Laura” will approach and ramp up chances for rain and thunder into the beginning of the weekend.
