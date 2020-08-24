Protecting kids from predators while learning, socializing online

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Between school and socialization, kids are spending more time online, which means it’s important to keep a close eye on what they’re clicking on and who they may be talking to.
The FBI recently put out a tweet asking parents to talk with their kids about the dangers that comes with talking to strangers, stating it may put them at a greater risk of child exploitation.
They also listed tips about how to protect kids from online predators.
On this list is an online safety plan. The FBI says you should establish guidelines and teach them to spot red flags.
You should also closely supervise by checking your child’s phone, tablet, profiles and posts on a regular basis. You can also set a time limit spent on those devices.
The FBI says to pay particular attention to apps and sites that feature direct messaging, video chats and uploads. These apps are frequented by predators.
You should also tell your child to never share personal information and encourage them to talk with an adult about any inappropriate behavior they may witness.
FOX 19 NOW spoke with tech expert Dave Hatter who says it’s important to not only supervise, but inform your child of what to look out for.
"Kids need to understand that there are bad guys out there," says Hatter. "That they will impersonate other children or pretend to be people that they're not. They will hang around in these popular apps like TikTock where they know they'll have access to kids. You need to continuously remind your kids that people online are not necessarily who they claim to be. There is a lot of information out there that parents can get about how predators can attempt to groom kids to continuously give up additional information to try and meet with these people in person"
He says there are several parental controls you can download or get. It can done through your cellular or Wi-Fi network or by downloading an app that helps you not only track, but limit what your child has access too.
