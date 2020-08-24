Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Centerville student

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the teens charged in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Mason Trudics in December pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
Dakota Cox will receive a 5 to 7-year open sentence.
Investigators say Kayla Carmack, 16-year-old Logan Dean, 16-year-old Jacob Hicks, 16-year-old Jackson Pelphrey, and 18-year-old Cox were involved in an attempted kidnapping and robbery on Dec. 14, 2019 in Turtlecreek Township.
They have said the teens, Trudics and an uncharged minor attempted to lure a person to a specific house to kidnap and rob him.
Trudics and Dean were the only people involved with the plan to confront the person, according to detectives: Trudics with a baseball bat, Dean with a gun.
But detectives say the person ended up having a gun of his own, and when Trudics and Dean attacked, the person fired back, wounding Dean and killing Trudics.
The shooter has not been charged.
Carmack pleaded gulity by way of bill of information to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification for her role in the Oregonia Road shooting.
According to Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell, she will be sentenced to 10 to 13.5 years in prison. The sentence, by law, will be temporarily stayed pending amenability hearing in juvenile court. After amenability hearing, and by agreement of both the state and Carmack, 10 to 13.5 year sentence will be imposed.
Dean will be sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison, Fornshell said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.