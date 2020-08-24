Two men sentenced in connection to ’18 death of NKY cancer patient

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The two men arrested in connection to the killing and robbery of a cancer patient were sentenced on Monday by a judge.
Kenneth Jones was sentenced by the judge to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of his cousin, Denita “Marci” Satchwell, the court announced on Monday.
Dakota Webster was sentenced to 12 years in jail for role in the crime, the judge announced.
Satchwell was a 58-year-old Stage 4 lung cancer patient at the time of her death in 2018.
According to court documents, Jones targeted his cousin in a plot to take her painkillers.
Jones and an underage accomplice planned and carried out the robbery at Satchwell’s house, which “resulted in the death of the victim,” court documents showed in 2018.
Jones stored Satchwell’s body in the trunk of a vehicle overnight, police said at the time in 2018.
Jones and the juvenile then drove to Boone County and dumped the body in the woods, according to police.
Satchwell had been missing for a little more than a week before her body was found in the woods of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.
