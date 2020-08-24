UC projects 8th straight year of record enrollment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, University of Cincinnati is kicking off the fall semester Monday with its eighth consecutive year of record-breaking enrollment.
The new academic year is a carefully considered blend of online and in-person instruction for more than 46,400 students, UC officials said in a news release.
That number marks a string of enrollment records for the Bearcats dating back to fall 2013 and equates to an 11% increase over the last decade.
While a slight increase from last year’s all-time high — at 46,388 — UC officials said the achievement is even more remarkable given state and national trends where the majority of colleges and universities are reporting, projecting or anticipating significant enrollment declines.
Historic effort
Retaining students in the face of a pandemic was a massive effort and accomplishment, said Jack Miner, UC’s vice provost for enrollment management.
“Throughout the last few months, the national headlines have talked about how COVID was going to be so disruptive to fall enrollment,” Miner said. “Across the country, colleges are expecting significant drops in enrollment, so the fact that we are growing is really a phenomenal place to be.”
Some schools, he said, are seeing as many as 40% of expected first-year students who are taking a gap year, yet UC is on track to equal its first-year class size from last fall.
UC increased enrollment numbers this fall despite the need to reimagine nearly every aspect of its operation beginning in the middle of March when the coronavirus forced students, faculty and most staff to leave campus and shift to remote learning. UC’s success in doing so was evident in the all-time record enrollment of the summer 2020 term.
Summer set the stage, and now, more students are transferring to UC, which already draws heavily from the Cincinnati area.
“We are seeing a lot of students who are coming to UC who may have been attending another school and decided to stay in the Cincinnati area,” Miner said. “COVID has allowed people to reflect on the importance of staying close to home and staying near to their families.”
8 Years of enrollment records
2020 — 46,400 + (projected)
2019 — 46,388
2018 — 45,949
2017 — 44,7832016 — 44,338
2015 — 44,251
2014 — 43,6912013 — 42,656
What was key?
As they planned for the return to school, UC leaders said they resisted the temptation to develop a one-size-fits-all response to the pandemic and instead encouraged each college and program to develop individualized solutions for each population of students.
Developing those plans assured incoming and returning students that they could remain on track toward their degree. UC’s unique diversity of degree programs required the tailored approach, according to leaders.
“The way we are responding for a humanities student is completely different from the way we are responding for a College-Conservatory of Music student or a Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning student,” Miner said.
“We are the only university in the area with a law college, a medical college, a music conservatory and a design and art school. Responding differently by program and discipline really set us apart.”
Throughout the pandemic, UC has held tightly to the principles behind the “Bearcat Promise,” a significant element of UC’s Next Lives Here strategic direction, Miner said. That ensures students will graduate on time with not only a degree but also a defined career path.
Returning to campus safely
University leaders, faculty and staff have spent months developing its return-to-campus plan, preparing the physical spaces to host students safely and making significant changes in order to protect the health of the campus community.
“Every step, we have been monitoring the virus, engaging with state and local officials and learning from our medical experts in the Academic Health Center,” said UC President Neville Pinto.
“All of us have a vital role to play in protecting the health and safety of ourselves and those around us. That necessarily means washing hands, wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, staying home when sick, self-reporting COVID-19 symptoms and not becoming complacent about the need to protect one another.
“Until we know enhanced health and safety measures are no longer needed, we will continue to err on the side of caution in protecting our campus community.”
Among the changes, UC has implemented physical distancing in classrooms, labs and public spaces and will conclude face-to-face instruction early by Thanksgiving break to reduce risks.
Here is UC’s complete Return-to-Campus guide.
“We are taking preventive measures to make sure that students, faculty and staff are safe and taken care of,” said Vice Provost Christopher Lewis, who is also a family physician.
“We certainly want to make sure that our students are learning and excelling and creating knowledge. And all of those things are important, but nothing is more important at the University of Cincinnati than the health, safety and well-being of our Bearcat community.”
20 years online
UC’s record enrollment of this past summer was achieved even while courses had moved to online only. The popularity through summer was “an endorsement of the quality of the online instruction and a testament to the fact that UC and our faculty have been national leaders in delivering first-class online courses for 20 years now,” Miner said.
He points out that enrollment in UC Online, the university’s platform for fully online education, has surged by 14% for fall semester over the same time last year, an indication that the pandemic has allowed more working adults the opportunity to return to the university to complete their degrees.
Commitment to co-op
As the global founder of cooperative education, UC officials note the university outpaces national rivals on performance indicators that are very important to students and their families — specifically UC’s national No. 3 ranking for co-ops and internships, outranking schools like MIT, Duke and Stanford.
Among public universities, UC is No. 1 for co-ops and internships in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. UC students earn a collective $75 million annually working for about 1,300 international employers via their co-op work placements, alternating academic semesters with professional, paid work directly tied to their majors.
UC officials say the university has maintained its commitment to co-op and experiential learning during the pandemic.
For instance, UC founded the Remote Work Center a year ago, anticipating and tapping into trends related to an online work environment.
“Even before the pandemic, we recognized and anticipated that work needs would increasingly rely on virtual or hybrid semi-virtual environments,” said Gisela Escoe, UC’s dean of the Division of Experience-based Learning and Career Education.
“That foresight is allowing us to quickly expand capacity on a foundation that already existed. And we expect that progression will continue even after current events pass.”
When the pandemic hit, UC officials say they started working with employers to determine ways students could continue to work safely or continue to co-op remotely. As a result, the university is still seeing a high percent placement rate for its co-op students.
Strong international numbers
UC officials say they also have remained steady in terms of its population of international students.
“This is an area where many schools have really seen a big decrease,” Miner said.
He points to UC’s efforts to work directly with its international population for months now to be sure they were making academic progress toward their degrees and helping them enroll online. “Bearcats Everywhere” scholarship provided international students financial assistance.
For Miner and UC’s enrollment team, there’s no time to slow the recruitment efforts, and they’re already focused on recruiting the fall 2021 class.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.