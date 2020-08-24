UC will start season without fans in Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati will start their season without fans in Nippert Stadium, according to Director of Athletics John Cunningham.
On Monday, Cunningham shared a letter with a plan for the return of Bearcats football this fall.
“As we all know, the 2020 football season will not be normal. It will require patience, close monitoring of the Coronavirus and any spread it might have within our local and extended community, an ability to be nimble and adjust as necessary and strict compliance with health and safety protocols,” he said in the letter.
Cunningham said the university will allow fans in the stadium later in the season if it’s determined to be safe.
He also said they have moved they game versus Austin Peay to Saturday, Sept. 19.
“We will not schedule a game before this date and will likely not schedule any other non-conference game,” Cunningham said.
According to Cunningham, there will be no football season tickets. However, they will automatically be rolled over to the 2021 season, for all season ticket holders.
Cunningham said the team will continue to follow strict health and safety protocols that will include enhanced testing, daily health and safety checks, and the “creation and maintenance of a stringent gameday ‘bubble.‘”
“Be assured that we will continue to monitor the virus and its impact on our campus closely. Football will be played only if we determine it is safe to play. And again, fans will be allowed in the stands at Nippert Stadium only if we determine and trust that in doing so we can maintain the safety of our student athletes, staff, student population on campus and the fans themselves,” he said in the letter.
