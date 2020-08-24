Warren Co. man sentenced for possessing child porn

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A U.S. District Court sentenced a local man to a 10-year prison sentence with 10 additional years of supervised release for possessing child porn, according to U.S. for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers.
Garry Weatherbie, 65, of Franklin, Ohio, previously served an eight-year prison sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution for pandering sexual material involving a minor.
Weatherbie was on parole for those charges when investigators took him into custody on allegations of sexual assault in February 2019.
While searching his residence, investigators found more than 600 images of child sexual abuse on his table on Feb. 6, 2019, according to the federal complaint affidavit.
Weatherbie pleaded guilty to the federal charge of possessing child pornography in February 2020.
“This case is a reminder that possessing child pornography is not a victimless crime,” DeVillers said in a DOJ release. “Even if you do not create the child pornography, you can face significant time in federal prison.”
“Today’s significant sentencing removes from the community a repeat child predator, who shockingly continued his predatory behavior while on parole for similar crimes,” HSI special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio Vance Callender added. “There is no place in our society for those who prey on children. HSI and its partners will continue to aggressively target those who exploit children.”
Franklin police collaborated in the investigation.
