Woman killed in River Road crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One woman is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash on River Road Monday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police say the crash happened around 9:51 a.m. at 3346 River Road, when 27-year-old Ashleigh Ballachino drifted left of center in her Toyota Camry while heading eastbound.
Ballachino struck a Ford Taurus driven by 41-year-old Melissa Holder, according to police.
Holder sustained critical injuries. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she would die, police say.
Ballachino sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was also taken to UCMC, where she is listed in serious condition as of Monday evening.
Neither Holder nor Ballachino were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.
Excessive speed and impairment are yet to be determined as factors.
The CPD Traffic Unit asks any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 513.352.2514.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.