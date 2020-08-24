Woman tries to kill hairdresser over haircut, victim’s mother says

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman faces aggravated vehicular assault charges in an incident that allegedly hinges on a bad haircut, according to court documents.
Eleesia Jackson, 20, allegedly tried to hit Derrica Thompson, also 20, with her car because Jackson didn’t like the way Thompson had styled Jackson’s hair.
The incident happened Friday in North College Hill.
Thompson’s mother, Carla Thompson, describes the story.
Carla says Thompson offered to do Jackson’s hair after the two met through a cousin. She says it was a last-minute appointment, and Thompson had never done Jackson’s hair before.
Carla says before Thompson was finished with Jackson’s hair, Jackson started to become disrespectful inside Carla’s home.
“She didn’t like the hair,” Carla said, “so ‘b’ this, ‘b’t that. ‘You think this is cute? You got me F’d up.’ My daughter said, ‘This is not my home. This is my mother’s home, and you’re not going to disrespect my mother in her home.‘”
Carla explains Thompson asked Jackson to leave. Eventually Jackson left the house, but not the property. Carla says Jackson sat outside for around 15 minutes before she tried to run Thompson over.
Carla says Jackson hopped a curb and ran into a tree, then proceeded to “hit Thompson with the car on top of the bushes into the concrete.”
Carla claims the act was premeditated.
Thompson remains at the hospital and is unable to walk, Carla says, having lost feelings in her legs and feet. Carla explains tests are still being done.
She adds she hasn’t gotten much sleep since the incident, that she keeps replaying it over in her head.
“For a mother, like, to watch that happen to my daughter, I am very upset,” she said. “Nothing wills for anybody to do that. She tried to take her life.”
Jackson was in court Monday. Her bond has been set at 10 percent of $200,000.
If she posts bond, she’ll have to wear ab electronic monitoring bracelet.
