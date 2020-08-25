8 charged after North College Hill brawl

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Three adults and five teenagers face charges in connection to a brawl outside of an AutoZone earlier this month, according to North College Hill Police.
An Officer told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday the adults brought baseball bats to the fight and a teenage girl was stabbed by another teenage girl.
“We’re not going to tolerate it anymore. We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our city. We’re not,” said NCH Police Officer Jay Manning.
Manning says this all stemmed from a feud between two girls who are students at North College Hill High School.
"It should not have escalated to what it was," said Manning.
According to Manning, the two teens threatened each other and got into an argument through Snapchat on Aug. 2.
"They ran their mouths, they threatened each other. Some feelings were hurt that day," said Manning. "So, the next day, it started in the morning. We were chasing them around our town most of the day. We have five different runs for five different fights."
Manning says other teenagers showed up to back up their friend in the feud. He also says some of those fights were at a Fifth Third Bank and an elementary school in North College Hill. However, he says that the biggest fight was at the AutoZone on the 1500 Block of Goodman Avenue.
“Then parents showed up the parents showed up with baseball bats,” said Manning. “One of the girls involved was stabbed in the leg, so it escalated tremendously.”
According to the officer, the North College Hill Police Department was investigating 13 people in the brawl before they arrested the three adults and five teens.
"Come on. Somebody has to be the adult in the room... Violence is not the answer ever," said Manning. "Somebody has to be the adult and it's time to grow up and if they're not going to grow up then we're going to grow them up."
Right now, Lana Mills is the only person charged in the incident who is at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She is expected to be in court Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
According to Manning, the group faces felony charges including aggravated riot and inciting violence, and the adults were also charged with endangering children.
Manning also says the teen who was stabbed is going to make a full recovery.
