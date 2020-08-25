Cincinnati police begin using new, non-lethal restraint device

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department has taken the bubble wrap off its new non-lethal restraint device, testing it on a number of training officers Tuesday.
The Bolawrap device, according to company representatives, is like throwing handcuffs on a subject from up to 25 feet away. It was developed as a way to deescalate situations involving mentally ill people or people in crisis.
“There was no pain, but it is definitely very, very restricting, and that is kind of what we are looking for,” CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said when the department announced its purchase of the devices last month.
At that announcement, a mannequin and a company representative were used as demonstrations. Tuesday, CPD tried it out on their own training officers.
“We have the academy staff and a couple members from the recruiting department who are being trained so they can train our own personnel going forward,” CPD Training Session Commander Capt. Russ Neville said.
Whereas a taser requires close proximity, Neville says the Bolawrap can be deployed from several yards away.
“If we can manage any scenario without it going to a use of force, that is what we want. That is how we train, and that’s something that this Bolawrap allows.”
Cincinnati police are calling this a win-win for the community, and they are buying in on the Bolawrap system.
Each device costs around $1,000.
Neville says he hopes to have them out in the field within six weeks.
