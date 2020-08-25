City, county reach agreement with developer on Banks office building

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County officials released renderings and information today on a $92 million development expected to be built at the Banks.
The 17-story, 370,000-sq.-ft. tower, dubbed 180 Walnut at present, is being built on spec, but developer Lincoln Property Company says it has already received lease commitments for much of the space.
Lincoln and the city and county have finalized all terms and conditions of a developer agreement, with the next steps being approval by city council and the county board of commissioners before plans go to the planning department.
The LEED-silver tower is expected to hold around 1,500 employees.
The site is on Second Street just east of the Freedom Center next to Planet Fitness where the “Whistling Batter” mural is currently located.
No city or county funds are being used for the project, neither gap financing nor tax abatement. The city and county will retain all TIF revenues, which are expected to total $57 million over 30 years.
The county’s presentation projects the project to create an annual economic impact for the region of more than $700 million, including $2 million/year in new property tax revenue.
Construction is expected to begin in spring or summer 2021.
Some 600 construction jobs are expected to be created by the project.
