Dozens of residents evacuated from Fairfield apartment fire

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - Dozens of people are displaced by a Fairfield apartment fire early Tuesday, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Augusta Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m.
Police arrived prior to fire crews and evacuated several residents from the first and second floor, dispatchers say.
Firefighters evacuated the third floor.
Some of the apartment units could not be entered, dispatchers say, so it’s not certain yet if they were occupied.
So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, they said.
Several fire units responded to assist Fairfield firefighters, including ones from the city of Hamilton in Butler County and Hamilton County, according to dispatch.
