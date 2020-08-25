Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson responds to Bearcats player look-alike claim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An offensive lineman at the University of Cincinnati might not be the “people’s champ,” but he does share some resemblance to the man who made that name famous, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
John Williams is a freshman on the Bearcats football team from Bolingbrook, Illinois.
In a video posted to Twitter Monday, Williams said: “a lot of people tell me I look like The Rock sometimes.”
After laughing about it, Williams made sure to explain it was “when he had hair though.”
The UC football Twitter account tweeted the video at Johnson asking for his input on the matter and to settle the debate.
“I can definitely see the resemblance,” Johnson responded with some other words of encouragement for the young lineman.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.