Family remembers homicide victim as loving father 12 years after death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Twelve years after a man was killed in Fairmount, his family is still seeking answers in pursuit of closure.
In 2008, William Gentry was found in the driveway of a home that has since been demolished on Westwood Avenue.
Gentry’s family describe him as “a laugh,” someone who just loved life.
“He always tried to put his family first,” sister Andrea Ortiz said before drifting to memories of everything Gentry has missed in the 12 years since he died. “He was never there when i got married, and he won’t be able to watch my kids grow up, and he hasn’t been able to watch. his son grow up.”
William Jr. was 6 months when Gentry died. The family calls him Chip because they say he’s a chip off the old block.
“The way he acts,” Gentry’s mother, Kim Smith said, “the way he eats, what he likes, what he doesn’t like, how he walks, what he does... His lovingness and his spirit... It’s a double-edged sword. It’s really neat to watch, and at the same time, it’s painful.”
Smith says Chip asks questions about what happened.
“All we can tell him is they found him dead in his yard, and there’s nothing else been said about it,” Smith explained. “It leaves an open wound for him, and not just for him, but for us.”
The family has a message for the person responsible.
“Clean your conscience, and if you did it, even if it was an accident, come forward,” Smith said. “Give us some closure.”
Until then, they gain joy in William’s living legacy.
“That’s what we can’t ever lose, right?” Smith said. “Yeah.”
The Cincinnati Police Department says they’re still working the case, but the recent violence in the city has made it difficult for them to go back through old cases.
They say there is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.