Fisherman in Newport says a shooter targeted him from across the river

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A man says he was fishing early Tuesday when he narrowly escaped bullets that were fired at him. He says it happened on the Kentucky side of the river near the Chart House in Newport.
The man tells FO19 NOW that he is thankful he wasn’t hurt, but he says it was a close call.
“I just think it’s crazy being a veteran I can’t even fish in my own city,” said the veteran who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.
He tells us that he was with his wife at the banks of Newport fishing when he suddenly became the bait of a shooter on the Cincinnati side.
“The next thing I know I turn on my head lamp to bait a hook. The next thing I know I was fired at with a high powered rifle or a very strong weapon from across the river from Sawyer Point, and it literally missed my head by an inch,” said the veteran.
He says the bullet whizzed above his head, hitting a tree nearby. He says as more shots were fired he ducked down and called 911.
The veteran says that the only thing he could see from across the river was a muzzle flash as the bullets started flying. According to police this isn't an isolated incident.
“The Newport police officer who responded told me that it’s been an ongoing issue over there and he actually heard the shots prior to me calling,” the man said.
Now he’s warning other fisherman to be on the lookout incase the shooter comes back.
“I don’t want an innocent bystander who’s fishing you know to basically be in the situation I was in and get popped in the head. I just want to make sure everyone’s vigilant and paying attention of their surroundings. This gun violence has to stop in the city.”
Police say the shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called out to search both sides of the river and the shooter was never found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newport police at (859) 292-3622.
