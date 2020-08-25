‘Gang of Five’ special prosecutor: ‘There are certain aspects of this I don’t control that are delaying this thing’

Former Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard and the other current members of council make up the so-called “Gang of Five” - P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman. They all admitted in a lawsuit settlement last year to violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act by privately deciding public city business via text messages and emails. Now, they could be criminally charged. A special prosecutor is looking into it.