‘Gang of Five’ special prosecutor: ‘There are certain aspects of this I don’t control that are delaying this thing’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We received an update Tuesday from the special prosecutor looking into whether four Cincinnati City Council members and a now-former one known as “Gang of Five” will face criminal charges for violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.
“I am hoping to get this resolved but there are certain aspects of this I don’t control that are delaying this thing,” Patrick Hanley, a former federal prosecutor who now is a private attorney, told FOX19 NOW.
He declined to elaborate on the reason for the delay but did confirm it unrelated to a current federal case against one of the so-called Gang of Five, former Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard.
“It’s not any big deal, but it’s not worthy of the media knowing,” Hanley said.
It remains unclear if the “Gang” will be criminally charged in the matter.
Hanley didn’t didn’t say Tuesday, and grand jury proceedings are typically secret.
He firmly said the case would be resolved this year. What about by Labor Day? “I am hopeful,” he responded.
The delay is related to “things that I don’t control, so I am just like you,” he said. “I have to wait until things get resolved. I am going to try to address them myself.”
He declined to elaborate on what specifically he would address, but he pledged to let “everyone” know when the case was resolved.
Earlier this year, Hanley said the coronavirus pandemic delayed the case.
Dennard and the other members of the so-called “Gang of Five” - P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman - admitted in a lawsuit settlement last year to violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act by privately deciding public city business via text messages and emails.
At that time, a Hamilton County judge told them they should resign.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber looked into the situation and referred them for prosecution on a misdemeanor crime of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor. It’s punishable with up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.
The recommendation followed a review of text messages showing the five members, who at the time made up a majority of the 9-member council, illegally discussed city business between January 19, 2018 and March 24, 2018.
The case was referred to a special prosecutor to avoid conflicts of interest with city and county prosecutors.
Last year, the State Auditor’s Office recommended an investigation into a criminal misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty for the five council members who privately exchanged texts and emails in 2018 and then used taxpayer money to hire outside attorneys to represent themselves.
Seelbach’s attorney, Tom Hodges, said earlier this year he had been in contact with Hanley and they were cooperating but didn’t think there was any Ohio law or precedent to support any criminal charge in the matter.
He also has said the issue already was dealt with through the resolution of the civil case in court last year and the investigation came from a Republican-elected state auditor against five Democratic council members.
This is the second time a grand jury has been convened to look into the “Gang of Five."
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters did in late November 2018 after discovering Young purposely deleted his text messages and Dennard said she lost hers when her phone was damaged at a pool.
Ultimately, Deters turned the case over to a county judge to handle, saying civil court was the more appropriate place to handle the matter
The settlement for the lawsuit cost the city $176,000 in total: $90,000 of which went to the law firm that launched the civil suit on behalf of an anti-tax activist.
Another $10,000 paid a statutory forfeiture because Young said he purposely deleted his text messages.
The city paid $75,000 in legal fees from outside lawyers to represent the city and the five council members in the suit, leaving the Open Meetings Act violation fine at $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.