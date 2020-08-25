Heat & humidity on the rise for your Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Other than the slight chance of a showers Tuesday afternoon and evening in the northeast corner of the FOX19 NOW viewing area the weather will be mainly dry until late in the week.Thursday.
The dry weather will also be hot and humid with low 90s for high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday will likely be in the upper 80s because of some afternoon shower chances and clouds.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco has collapsed over southern and Central Texas. Remnant energy from Marco will give Hurricane Laura a boost and she will head north from landfall around Lake Charles, LA through Arkansas and across central Kentucky. We will be close enough to get rain Thursday into Saturday from the tropical system.
This week will be humid but become very humid and oppressive Thursday and Friday with the moist tropical air brought northward by Hurricane Laura.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.