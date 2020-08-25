Local postal workers rally to reverse mail changes ahead of general election

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reported delays in US Postal Service deliveries are affecting people across the country, including some in the Tr-State.
Local demonstrators rallied Tuesday around that issue as apart of a national ‘Save the Post Office’ day of action. The goal is to reverse operational changes at the post office, including the decommissioning of mail sorting machines and the elimination of overtime pay for postal workers, some say are leading to the delivery delays.
The rally also gathered to advocate for $25 billion in funding advanced by the US House of Representatives (with dozens of Republican backers) on Tuesday. The senate has not yet moved on the The bill, dubbed Delivering for America Act,.
Cincinnati’s rally was held outside the Queen City’s main US Post Office in Queensgate, where USPS employees and supporters gathered Tuesday morning to call for an immediate end to those changes.
“I love performing a service,” US Postal Worker Arthur Saturday told FOX19 NOW. “It’s a great feeling being able to get people a product to them.”
In his 15 years of being a postal worker, Saturday says he never imagined the day he would be rallying for mail delivery.
“It’s very frustrating, and it’s sad that it has to become a political advantage,” he said.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy promised in recent Congressional testimony the post office would halt plans to overhaul its operations until after the election but made no similar promises to restore the high-volume sorting machines already decommissioned or restore service to previous levels.
Meanwhile, the country looks toward an unprecedented general election in November, where most voters are expected to vote by mail-in ballot for the first time in the country’s history.
DeJoy, a large donor to President Donald Trump, who has openly cast doubt on the validity of such an election, says the post office faces structural deficiencies that prevent it being profitable or competitive with commercial carriers. His opponents contend those deficiencies are a result of bad policy which Congress must address, but that neither Congress nor DeJoy should move to address it at such a critical moment.
Ted Thompson from the National Association of Letter Carriers says changes at the post office are being felt locally with mail delivery delays and the removal of those sorting machines.
“If you as a customer become upset or angry by any service delays, please don’t take it out on those men and women,” he said. “All they’re doing is being instructed by the service.”
For American Postal Workers Union President Jim Sizemore, it’s been difficult to watch mail sit around.
Sizemore, with three decades of experience in the trade, says DeJoy’s recent policies need to be reversed and more funding is necessary to successfully run all the functions of the post office system.
“The need for quality service is not just for mail-in ballots, but about everything we do, from medicines to vital supplies,” he said.
Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2), voted against spending more money for USPS in the House vote Saturday.
“I regularly meet with urban and rural postal workers in my DC and district officers,” Wenstrup said. “We have good, constructive communications, and I’m grateful for all of their hard work and dedication. The United States Postal Service, by its own admission, has enough funding to operate through August 2021.”
