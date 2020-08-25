Man arrested for abduction after forcing woman inside his truck, police say

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Police arrested a man for abduction after they said he assaulted and forced a woman into his truck on Saturday.
Officers with the Blanchester Police Department were called around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of S. Broadway and Fancy Street for a report of a woman being assaulted inside a truck, a news release said.
Police spoke to a witness at the scene who claimed a man, later identified as Charles Fribourgh, 40, drive up to a woman, got out of his truck, and forced her inside, according to the release.
The witness claimed Fribourgh punched the woman several times once inside the truck before driving away.
This witness was able to provide police with the truck’s license plate number, which helped lead officers to Fribourgh’s home, the release said.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office went to the home where a woman answered the door, the release stated.
That woman claimed to be the one involved in the earlier incident, the release explained.
She was arrested by the sheriff’s office for warrants unrelated to this incident and taken to jail, according to police.
The woman told police at the jail Fribourgh did force her into the truck against her will and assaulted her, the release stated.
On Monday, police were given an arrest warrant for Fribourgh, the release said.
Later that day, Fribourgh was found and arrested for abduction, police stated.
The 40-year-old Fribourgh was scheduled to be in court for that charge on Tuesday, according to the press release.
