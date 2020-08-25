Mariemont School District prepares for first day of class

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Students across the Tri-State are trickling back into the school year, one district at a time. Next to make the return will be the Mariemont School District.
For the first time in more than five months, students in Mariemont schools will be stepping foot inside the hallways.
Like other schools starting the fall semester, Superintendent Steven Estepp said this is a new experience for everyone involved.
“This is absolutely a new experience for all of us,” Estepp said. “We’ve never opened school in the midst of a global pandemic and so that’s why it’s been so important to us that we very, very closely monitor and follow these health and safety protocols so we open school the right way,” said Superintendent Steven Estepp.
School will be done in a hybrid model when students return on Monday.
For kindergarten, first, and second graders, they will be coming in daily and will be split up in smaller groups throughout the building.
For grades 3-12, half of the students will come to school for in-person learning each day and the other half will be working remotely.
“And that’s important to us for these first couple of weeks because we want to make sure we get the practice we need for these health and safety protocols and get everyone comfortable with those,” said Estepp.
Dennis Ramenaden, who has grandkids at the school, said schools must take these steps to make sure the virus isn’t spreading among the kids.
“The schools have to take the measures to prevent the spread by doing everything that’s necessary to safeguard the kids,” said Ramenaden.
The school district has safety measures already prepared.
Students will be greeted with a temperature assessment as they enter the buildings as well as sanitizing their hands.
Classrooms have also been de-densified, desks are spaced out, social distancing stickers are placed throughout the hallways and students must wear masks.
Ramenaden said he is glad the school is opening back up.
“For the little kids because the older kids if they want to socialize they can always socialize on social media, but the little kids they can’t do that so they have to be with children their age and play and talk and do all those things,” said Ramenaden.
