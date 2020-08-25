Missing man last seen in Symmes Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing man.
According to a news release, Robert Krueger was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11799 Thistlehill Drive in Symmes Township.
The release says the 56-year-old has a long mental history and isn’t taking his medication.
Krueger is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds.
He may be driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio license plate HYU4518.
Anyone with information about where Krueger may be is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500 or (513) 851-6000.
