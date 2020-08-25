Missing man last seen in Symmes Township

Missing man last seen in Symmes Township
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Robert Krueger. The 56-year-old was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Symmes Township. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | August 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 12:41 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing man.

According to a news release, Robert Krueger was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11799 Thistlehill Drive in Symmes Township.

The release says the 56-year-old has a long mental history and isn’t taking his medication.

Krueger is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds.

He may be driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio license plate HYU4518.

Anyone with information about where Krueger may be is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500 or (513) 851-6000.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.