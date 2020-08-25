Motorcyclist dies from injuries in weekend hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One of two motorcyclists seriously hurt in a weekend hit/skip crash in Avondale has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Cameron Ferguson, 22, was pronounced dead Monday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The crash happened in the 3200 block of Reading Road around 2:20 a.m., according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say a 2008 Dodge Nitro traveling northbound on Reading Road struck the rear of a 2020 Kawasaki KX100 off-road motorcycle.
Ferguson was driving the Kawasaki motorcycle. He lost control of it, and it struck a 2020 Yamaha YZ85 off-road motorcycle operated by Michael Cook, 21.
The driver of the Dodge fled the scene. The Dodge as found abandoned shortly after.
Both Ferguson and Cook suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.
Cook was initially listed in serious condition, and Ferguson was critically hurt.
Police say both motorcyclist wore helmets.
Excessive speed is not a factor, and impairment is yet to be determined.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is still investigating.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit: 513-352-2514.
