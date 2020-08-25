Ohio State suspends 228 students for violating COVID-19 guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Classes start at Ohio State University on Tuesday but before that even happened, 228 students were suspended.
That’s because the university is taking COVID-19 precautions seriously and taking action against students who violate them.
“That is more interim suspensions, definitely than in a normal weekend, by a large margin,” Ben Johnson with Ohio State University said.
Johnson says the suspensions were issued to those who either hosted or attended large parties or gatherings of ten people or more, without face coverings and without properly distancing.
He says this number of suspensions should send a very clear message.
“To the people who are not following these guidelines, we want them to know that we take this seriously and that their behavior will impact everybody else, so we will take action if they do not adhere to our requirements,” Johnson said.
Some of the suspensions have already been cleared, meaning the students are now allowed to return to campus.
According to WCMH, the university issued a statement Friday that reads, in part, “Students who host or attend a party - or any gathering - with more than 10 people will be immediately referred to Student Conduct and will face an interim suspension. Student organizations involved in unsafe gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding.”
