Police: Skeletal remains found in Avondale home

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say an investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the basement of an Avondale home overnight.
Fire officials responded to a report of “a very old corpse” found by a plumber in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.
The plumber told the current resident, who alerted police.
The remains are believed to be several years old, making this a cold case that requires a forensic pathologist from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to police.
The coroner’s office is expected to respond later this morning, they said.
Police remain at the home, securing the scene.
