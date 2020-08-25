Redsfest canceled for 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There will be no Redsfest in 2020.
Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini announced the decision Tuesday in an email to season ticket holders.
“Planning and hosting Redsfest with the same bravado that our 15,000+ guests have come to expect is simply not possible given the current limits being recommended by public health officials for large mass gatherings,” Castellini wrote.
He went on to say that Redsfest will return to the Duke Energy Convention Center on December 3 and 4, 2021.
Castellini thanked ticket holders for their patience and understanding during 2020.
