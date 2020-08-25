Resident suffers minor burn trying to put out Mt. Washington fire, district chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A resident suffered a minor arm burn trying to put out a fire in his Mt. Washington apartment early Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
He was treated at the scene and released, according to District 1 Fire Chief Lou Arnold.
Fire crews responded when flames broke out in the 1800 block of Mears Avenue about 4:30 a.m.
They contained the blaze to the unit of origin, Arnold said.
The cause is under investigation, but it’s suspected to have started in the air conditioning unit, he said.
About 20 residents in all were evacuated from building but they will be permitted back in shortly he said.
The resident who burned his arm is displaced for the time being.
A damage estimate was not available.
Arnold said it’s also still under investigation if the building has working some detectors.
