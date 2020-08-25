Skeletal remains found in Avondale home, police say

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say an investigation is underway after female skeletal remains were found in the basement of an Avondale home overnight.
Fire officials responded to a report of “a very old corpse” found by a plumber in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.
The plumber told the current resident, who alerted police.
The remains are believed to be several years old, making this a cold case that requires a forensic pathologist from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to police.
A coroner’s report shows the cause of death is pending for a “Jane Doe” in District 4. Police confirm that unknown female is the skeletal remains found.
