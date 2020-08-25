Tuesday heat and humidity will be on the rise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Other than the slight chance of a showers Tuesday afternoon and evening in the northeast corner of the FOX19 NOW viewing area the weather will be mainly dry until late in the week.Thursday.
The dry weather will also be hot and humid with low 90s for high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday will likely be in the upper 80s because of some afternoon shower chances and clouds.
Tropics: This week will be humid but become very humid and oppressive Thursday and Friday with the moist tropical air brought northward by Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Laura is forecast to become a category 3 hurricane and slam into the Texas / Louisiana border by 1am Thursday morning.
