UC Health enters final phase of COVID vaccine trial, administers first dose

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - it was a historic day Tuesday for UC Health and the UC College of Medicine as clinicians administered the first local dose in the groundbreaking third phase of a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
A UC Health spokesperson says the first patient to receive a dose in the study was Jarelle Marshall, 37, an IT professional who lives in Cincinnati and father to a 14-year-old son.
“We’re all in this together. We all want to get things back open and get back to as normal as possible,” Marshall said. “I try to always teach my son to walk the walk. You can say all these things and tell everybody something, but to actually walk the walk and do what you say you’re going to do, and if you’re going to try to help people, you just do it.”
Marshall and the rest of the study’s participants will receive a second dose of the vaccine in around one month.
Participants will receive either the vaccine or a placebo. They will keep a daily electronic diary of their symptoms and participate in telehealth and clinic visits over a two-year period.
Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, is co-investigator of the UC study and will serve as medical director.
“UC was chosen because we have a proven track record of high-quality research and are the number-one site in the NIAID-funded, AIDS Clinical Trials Group in the US,” Fichtenbaum said previously. “We are proud to bring leading-edge research to Cincinnati so that we can help our community battle the COVID-19 pandemic and be part of the solution.”
Fichtenbaum added Tuesday the vaccine trial places Cincinnati “squarely on the cutting edge of new scientific discoveries and allows our citizens to take action and help us find a preventive vaccine for COVID-19.”
UC is one of around 90 sites in the country selected for the study, which will administer the vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 to monitor its efficacy in creating an immune response that protects participants from COVID-19.
Previous phases of the vaccine have shown it does just that.
UC’s release explains:
“Unlike conventional vaccines, which often use a small amount of live virus or antigen to stimulate an immune response, messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines communicate with the body’s cells in a way that directs the cell to produce proteins.
“In the case of this COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, the protein that is made is similar to one that is normally made by the virus during an infection. This allows the body’s immune system to be stimulated and respond in a way that is protective, without being exposed to the actual virus.”
The vaccine study is among dozens of COVID-19 clinical trials currently underway at UC and UC Health, including studies to evaluate the efficacy of convalescent plasma as a treatment, according to a UC spokesperson.
For information or to enroll in the study, call 513-245-3417, email UCcovidresearch@uchealth.com or go here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.